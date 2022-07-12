Trump Campaign Manager Said Trump ‘Killed Someone’ in Shocking Texts: ‘I Feel Guilty For Helping Him Win’

Brad Parscale, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, sent messages to Katrina Pierson on the evening of Jan. 6 in which he expressed regret for helping the former president get elected.

The messages were obtained by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack, and displayed at Tuesday’s hearing.

Just after 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 6, Parscale messaged Pierson in the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s former campaign manager sent the former president’s campaign spokeswoman text messages in which he said Trump’s rhetoric following the election proved deadly. The exchange between Parscale and Pierson reads:

PARSCALE: This is about trump pushing for uncertainty in our country PARSCALE: A sitting president asking for civil war PARSCALE: This week I feel guilty for helping him win PIERSON: You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right PARSCALE: Yeah. But a woman is dead PIERSON: You do realize this was going to happen PARSCALE: Yeah. If I was trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone PIERSON: It wasn’t the rhetoric PARSCALE: Katrina. PARSCALE: Yes it was

The exchange began at 7:14 pm and ended at 7:22 p.m. The woman killed was most certainly a reference to Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was shot and killed by Capitol Police after she breached the building earlier in the day.

Parscale was instrumental in helping Trump’s digital operations during his 2016 campaign. He was Trump’s 2020 campaign manager at one point before he was demoted in favor of Bill Stepien in July of that year.

Parscale was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife in Florida and arrested just one month before the election. He resigned from the campaign.

In spite of his messaging to Pierson on Jan. 6, 2021, Parscale rejoined Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence just five weeks later to run Trump’s post-presidency operations, Insider reported.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com