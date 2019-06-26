President Donald Trump responded to former special counsel Robert Mueller’s upcoming congressional testimony by saying the investigation “never ends” while on a phone interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo Wednesday morning.

“Well, my reaction is that it never ends,” he added of Mueller’s upcoming testimony before a couple of House panels led by Democrats. “We had no obstruction, we had no collusion,”We had a report that was you know considering 18 people that hated Donald Trump, you had Mueller obviously, was — not a Trump fan.” Not a Trump person. How these people were picked is by itself incredible, and, yet the — the reporters no collusion, no obstruction which was ruled on by our great attorney general.”

Trump went on to say that “you didn’t have crime” in the Mueller probe on his side, arguing instead, “You had crime on the other side, if you want to know the truth.” He also alleged that if the officials supposedly spying on his campaign were caught, “It is so illegal it is probably the biggest political scandal in history if they got caught doing it a reversal of sorts, but it is a horrible thing that happened.”

The president also pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s approval of his administration to show party unity.

“The Republicans have been totally unified get it fully Lindsey Graham is, beside himself he looks at things that happened he can’t even believe what happened he looks at he cannot believe it,” he added.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com