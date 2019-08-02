President Donald Trump spoke with reporters this afternoon and faced questions on John Ratcliffe being out as his pick for Director of National Intelligence after making the announcement less than a week ago.

Trump repeatedly emphasized that he believes Ratcliffe would have had “great Republican support” if the process played out, and he repeatedly said that the congressman was “being treated very unfairly” in the press.

“He’s a fine man,” the president said. “e hadn’t started the process. I thought it’s easier before we start. But I read things that were just unfair. He’s just too good. He doesn’t deserve it.”

At one point, Trump was asked about the White House’s vetting process and said this in response:

“No, you vet for me. I like when you vet. No, you vet. I think the White House has a great vetting process. You vet for me. When I give a name, I give it out to the press and you vet for me. A lot of times you do a very good job. Not always… If you look at it, I mean, if you take a look at it, the vetting process for the White House is very good. But you’re part of the vetting process, you know? I give out a name to the press and they vet for me. We save a lot of money that way. But in the case of John, I believe that he was being treated very harshly and very unfairly.”

