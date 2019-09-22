This morning President Donald Trump talked about his call with the president of Ukraine and insisted there was nothing wrong with it. He defended the call again this afternoon in Houston before his appearance at the “Howdy Modi” rally and said there was no “pressure.”

A number of reports, starting with The Wall Street Journal, revealed that Trump repeatedly — roughly “eight times” — pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden‘s son.

Trump this afternoon said his call was appropriate and Biden’s the one who’s made inappropriate remarks about his son’s business ties.

“Unfortunately what Joe Biden said was a terrible thing. What he said was just an absolutely terrible thing,” Trump continued.

The president again defended the call and said, “There was no pressure. That was not pressure. I know when I give pressure. And that was not pressure.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

