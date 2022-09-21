Trump Says He Broke News of the Mar-a-Lago Raid to Beat the Media to It: ‘Let’s Put Out a Notice That We Were Attacked’

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday he posted about the Aug. 8 FBI raid on his home, as he was receiving calls from reporters about a large police presence at the estate.

He said he decided to announce the search of the property himself on Truth Social as the calls continued to come in.

In a special, hour-long interview with Sean Hannity, the host asked him to describe the moment he heard his home was the subject of a search by federal agents.

“I was in New Jersey, I got a call in the morning from somebody that’s here [who said,] ‘Sir, the FBI just came in,'” Trump said. “I said, ‘What, the FBI who?’ And they go, ‘The FBI,’ and I said, ‘How many people?'”

Trump said the person on the other end of the line said there were “many, many people” on the property.” He added:

And [the FBI] wanted to do it quietly – silently. And I said, “What do you mean silent? They’re not silent,” because I watched the way they were so horrible to so many people that you know and that I know that are good people, where they just attacked them at the house. They want to do it quietly, and by four in the afternoon we started getting little strange calls, like from a group called the media, if you’ve ever heard of them. And they said, “Something strange is happening in Mar-a-Lago. There are people standing at the gates with AK-47s or some kind of very sophisticated gun. And what is happening at Mar-a-Lago?”

Trump concluded when he became aware of the scope of the search, he told someone close to him, “Well let’s put out a notice that we were attacked or raided, or broken in by the FBI. I couldn’t believe it.”

In his Aug. 8 post on Truth Social, Trump said:

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.

