Trump’s Lawyer Gives Bizarre Answer on Why the Former President Won’t Show Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant: ‘Decorum’

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, was vague and evasive when NewsNation’s Leland Vittert asked why Trump does not just release the warrant for the FBI raid on his home.

Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the raid on Mar-a-Lago Thursday afternoon. He said he personally signed off on the warrant before it was approved by a judge. The Department of Justice is asking the same judge to unseal the warrant and make its contents public.

Trump can either consent to its release, or file a motion to block it. Given the severity of accusations made against the FBI, and allegations Trump is holding classified information, there seems to be no reason why the former president would object.

On NewsNation’s On Balance, the host interviewed Bobb about Garland’s presser and what Trump intends to do regarding publishing the warrant.

“Will the president and his team object to unsealing the search warrant and the evidence recovered?” Vittert asked Bobb.

The attorney and former One America News host offered a mouthful of a response:

It doesn’t appear at this time like we would object, but the court has ordered the Department of Justice to coordinate with us and to work on how that release would take place, and what that would look like. Our team has responded. We have reached out to the Department of Justice to coordinate that and have not been able to make contact. So, we’re waiting to hear back from them and we’re very eager. We know that people want information and we’re eager to respond as best as possible in coordination with the Department of Justice. So, we’re just waiting to hear back from them.

Bobb managed to invoke the Justice Department three times in her response. Vittert followed up when asked an obvious question: if you have the warrant, why not end the madness and share it with everyone?

“You guys have a copy of the warrant, and you’re given a receipt at the end of an FBI search warrant,” he noted, before asking, “Why wouldn’t you just release that yourselves?”

Bobb responded, “Well, this is part of the discussion with the Department of Justice, of course we’re trying to do everything in accordance with the law–”

Vittert cut her off, and noted, “There’s actually nothing preventing you guys from releasing it, though.”

Bobb offered a bizarre response.

“Other than decorum,” she said. “I mean, we’re trying to work well with the Department of Justice.”

Bobb was similarly vague and seemingly unprepared during a later interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Bobb: We do have the inventory list.. it’s not particularly helpful so yes I kind of have the inventory list… pic.twitter.com/etS2nXvCg1 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2022

Watch above, via NewsNation.

