Tucker Carlson Bids Farewell to Adam Kinzinger, Applauds Congressman for Unleashing ‘Emotionally Fragile Divorced Single Mom Within’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took some time to bid farewell to outgoing-Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on his show on Friday, jokingly calling the “weepy man” one of his “favorite” members of Congress.

“We’d like to take a moment to say goodbye to one of our all time favorite members of Congress, Mr. Adam Kinzinger of Kankakee, Illinois,” Carlson said.

The Fox News host accused Kinzinger of being virtually anonymous until he turned 40.

Carlson joked:

“The first signs were subtle but unmistakable. Choking up at a car insurance commercial, opening an Instagram account and posting pictures of himself wearing spandex bike shorts to Starbucks without shame and sometimes with a fanny pack. By 2021, Kinzinger had a full blown case of male menopause with all of familiar, painful symptoms mood swings, hot flashes, food cravings, uncontrollable weeping.”

Carlson rolled a clip of Kinzinger from the congressional hearings on the January 6 Capitol riot where the lawmaker chokes up while speaking to Capitol police officers.

“I never expected a day to be quite as emotional for me as it has been. But you guys won. You guys out. You know, democracies are not defined by our bad days,” the Republican says in the clip.

“Kinzinger quickly became regarded as an essential voice on foreign policy. When the world hangs in the balance. You want a guy who cries a lot,” Carlson said.

Carlson kept throwing punches at the lawmaker, mocking him for responding to a tweet from the popular Twitter account, Catturd. Kinzinger responded to a tweet that appeared to mock the colors of the Ukraine flag.

Kinzinger called the meme “literal evil” and warned the account holder that things would “not end well” if they met in person.

Literal evil. If I met you in person it would not end well… for you. Sicko pic.twitter.com/tnWWDsZL6x — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) November 22, 2022

“It was like telling an off-color joke about Meghan Markle. It could not stand — and so alone and battling debilitating hot flashes in this kitchen, fighting the urge to open yet another bag of Chips Ahoy, Adam Kinzinger fought back,” Carlson said. “‘Literal evil,’ he wrote in a late-night response to Catturd. ‘If I met you in person, it would not end well… for you. Sicko.'”

Carlson jokingly warned Catturd he must apologize to Kinzinger because it’s a “tough town.”

“Our heart goes out to Catturd tonight who is probably cowering in a litterbox somewhere waiting for Adam Kinzinger with sharpened nails,” he said. “‘Mock the Ukrainian flag, get scratched.’ Those are the rules Catturd. It’s a tough town. Meow.”

Carlson saluted Kinzinger as a testament to what someone can accomplish when they “[unleash] the emotionally fragile divorced single mom within.”

Watch above via Fox News

