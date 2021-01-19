Pardon announcements from the Trump administration could come at any moment, and Tucker Carlson sent a message to the president Tuesday night that he should pardon Julian Assange.

Carlson said that Assange and former CIA officer John Kiriakou both went to jail “for telling the truth” and deserve pardons from the president.

He called for the commutations on Monday night — with Pamela Anderson advocating for the Wikileaks founder — and said again tonight, “As one of his final acts as president, Donald Trump has the opportunity to make that right. To pardon both of them.”

But Carlson added he’s hearing that it’s unlikely either man gets a pardon, claiming apparently Mitch McConnell “sent word over to the White House: ‘if you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.'”

Carlson bashed McConnell and said the reason he and others oppose a pardon for Assange and Kiriakou is because the two of them “embarrassed permanent Washington.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

