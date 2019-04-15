Tucker Carlson: Democrats Trying to ‘Redefine Speech as Violence’ Over Trump’s Ilhan Omar Tweet

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson tonight said the criticisms of President Donald Trump‘s tweet against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar being an incitement to violence against her are all about trying to censor speech.

Carlson first said Omar has been attacking the U.S. for years, even now as a legislator. “Could she do that in Saudi Arabia? No. Is she grateful for that? No, she never stops complaining,” he said.

He then played the now-infamous clip of Omar’s comments about how “some people did something” on 9/11 as she talked about hatred against Muslims, followed by the video President Donald Trump shared denouncing her remarks by splicing them with footage from the 9/11 attacks.

“A little over the top? Yeah, maybe,” Carlson said.

He went on to show commentary from media and political figures calling that tweet an incitement to violence against Congresswoman Omar, saying that liberals are lying about an “epidemic of hate crimes” in the United States:

“That epidemic is fake, it’s propaganda, they’re trying to control you with fear. Your opinions are violence, that’s what they’re saying, ‘your opinions are violence, disagreeing with me is assault, for my safety you must not be allowed to speak, you must obey.’ That’s what they’re telling you, and you can see why. Here’s where we come into it. If we go along with this, if we accede to these demands, it’s over. If we let them redefine speech as violence, the First Amendment has no meaning. They can tell you what to say and when to say it. They can use any force necessary to make you be quiet. Just as you would do whatever you needed to do and whatever force was necessary to stop a terrorist attack. They are saying your opinions and a terror attack are the same thing. This is a scary argument, and we should be afraid of it.”

