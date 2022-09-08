Tucker Carlson Praises British Empire Because It ‘Spread Protestant Christianity to the Entire World’

Tucker Carlson defended the British Empire on the day of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Fox News host argued she presided over a country whose global influence was unquestionably good.

He also ripped those who have celebrated her death as the end of an era of colonialism.

In his opening monologue, Carlson praised the queen, who died at age 96, as someone who was “born in one world and died in another.”

“It’s not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon,” he said. “Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.”

Carlson noted the British conquered much of the world and won two world wars. He said the country is now a shell of its former self.

“The empire evaporated and along with it, Britain’s self-confidence and ultimately its self-respect,” he said. “It’s hard to believe now, but Britain was not always a regional banking center/refugee camp. It was a real place with a history and a language and a culture and a genuinely remarkable people.”

He said the British Empire “ruled with decency,” in spite of its faults.

“Queen Elizabeth II was that the last living link to a truly great Britain,” he said, before he noted a number of liberals celebrated her death on Twitter.

Carlson shared some of their tweets and concluded:

The British [gave] the world the Magna Carta, and habeas corpus and free speech. They helped end the transatlantic slave trade as well as the ritual murder of widows in India. The British Empire spread Protestant Christianity to the entire world. It published some of the greatest literature ever written and produced the finest manufactured goods ever made anywhere at any time, including now. It was an impressive place run by impressive people. We will see many empires going forward, but we will never see one so benign.

Watch above, via Fox News.

