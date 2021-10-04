Tucker Carlson Questions If Covid Mitigation Actually ‘Saved a Huge Number of Lives’: ‘If We Had Just Ignored It, Would Many More’ Really Have Died?

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked on Monday night if all the measures the U.S. took to limit covid spread actually saved many lives.

Carlson opened his show slamming Dr. Anthony Fauci and mocking the praise he has received, before bringing on Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) and asking why Fauci is still involved in covid policy.

Johnson proceeded to ask if the policy recommendations of health care officials really worked:

The question you have to ask about Tony Fauci, and quite honestly the other people in our health care agencies, is have their policy prescriptions, have they worked? We have more than 700,000 people dead now. We spent trillions of dollars, the human toll, the economic devastation, we’re at each other’s throats, now with these divisive mandates that are going to destroy our health care system, destroy our military readiness. Their policy prescriptions have been a miserable failure.

Johnson claimed that they’re the ones who have “cost tens if not hundreds of thousands of people their lives.”

Carlson said he made a great point and proceeded to ask this:

You’ve had almost 700,000 people die. It there any evidence that any of these measures which really have reshaped the country completely have saved a huge number of lives? I mean, if we had just ignored it, would many more than 700,000 have died? Sincere question.

Johnson said he doubts it, but added, “I’m sure they’ll come up with science to prove they saved all kinds of lives.”

Johnson, one of a number of Republican politicians who’s undermined the push to get more people vaccinated, said the delta surge that has killed thousands more Americans happened because “we completely ignored and sabotaged early treatments.”

The senator mentioned ivermectin earlier in the interview. Carlson recently talked up ivermectin as a treatment for covid. Ivermectin can be taken by humans to treat parasites, but health officials across the country have warned people should absolutely not take it to treat covid-19.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

