Tudor Dixon Appears on Tucker Carlson Two Days After It Was Alleged His Staffers Debated Whether She’s More ‘F*ckable’ Than Gretchen Whitmer

Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight just two days after a lawsuit alleged that staffers for the show held a mock debate to decide whether she’s more sexually appealing than Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Not surprisingly, the claim did not come up during the segment.

Whitmer, a Democrat, handily fended off the challenge from her upstart Republican challenger in November.

On Monday, Fox News producer Abby Grossberg filed two lawsuits against the network in which she alleges an atmosphere of misogyny and sexual harassment. Grossberg, who once worked as a producer on Tucker Carlson’s show, claimed that staffers for the program held a mock debate to determine whether Dixon or Whitmer is more “fuckable.”

“Later that fall, [the lawsuit] said, before an appearance on the show by Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Mr. Carlson’s staff held a mock debate about whether they would prefer to have sex with Ms. Dixon or her Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer,” the New York Times reported.

Carlson interviewed Dixon on his program Wednesday, where they discussed the economic incentives Michigan plans to give Gotion, Inc., a battery manufacturing company founded in China that is based in Silicon Valley.

Oddly, neither Dixon nor Carlson referred to the company by name.

Dixon alleged that jobs at the plant won’t be given to Americans, but Chinese immigrants.

“To top it off, we now know that about 250 to 300 will be housed at the local university there,” she said. “Chinese nationals. These are not going to be American jobs. They’re bringing Chinese nationals in to take these jobs and they will be housed at the local university.”

“FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review,” the network told Mediaite in a statement. “Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will vigorously defend Fox against all of her legal claims which have no merit.”

Fox News put Grossberg on administrative leave on Monday.

Watch above via Fox News.

