‘Crazy B*tch’: The 7 Most Explosive Allegations Against Fox News By an Ex-Tucker Producer Suing the Network

Fox News producer Abby Grossberg filed two lawsuits against her employer on Monday in which she alleges a culture of sexual harassment and general misogyny.

Grossberg has been a producer on Maria Bartiromo’s show, as well as Tucker Carlson’s.

The suits, filed in New York and Delaware, claim Fox News tried to make Grossberg and Bartiromo the scapegoats for the network’s coverage of Dominion Voting Systems. In the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, Fox News hosts and guests – including Bartiromo and Carlson – made dubious or outright false claims that the company had helped rig the contest against then-President Donald Trump.

Dominion is suing the network for $1.6 billion in damages. Fox News maintains its coverage is protected by the First Amendment.

According to an extensive piece in the New York Times published Monday night, the lawsuits make several shocking allegations against the network. Shortly after the filings, Grossberg was placed on forced administrative leave, her lawyer said.

Here are seven explosive claims from the suits:

Claim 1 – Lawyers for Fox News set up Grossberg and Bartiromo to take the fall for the network’s Dominion coverage:

The producer, Abby Grossberg, said Fox lawyers had tried to position her and Ms. Bartiromo to take the blame for Fox’s repeated airing of conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems and its supposed role in manipulating the results of the 2020 presidential election. […] In her complaints, Ms. Grossberg accuses lawyers for Fox News of coaching her in “a coercive and intimidating manner” before her September deposition in the Dominion case.

Claim 2 – Female Fox News employees were openly sexually harassed:

Ms. Grossberg says she and other women endured frank and open sexism from co-workers and superiors at the network, which has been dogged for years by lawsuits and allegations about sexual harassment by Fox executives and stars.

Claim 3 – Fox News brass referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy bitch”:

According to the lawsuits filed by Ms. Grossberg, Fox superiors called Ms. Bartiromo a “crazy bitch” who was “menopausal” and asked Ms. Grossberg to cut the host out of coverage discussions.

Claim 4 – The workspace for Tucker Carlson Tonight was adorned with photos of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit:

Last year, she began working as a senior booking producer at “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” On her first full day, according to the lawsuit, Ms. Grossberg discovered that the show’s Manhattan work space was decorated with large pictures of Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, then the House speaker, wearing a plunging swimsuit.

Claim 5 – The lead producer for Carlson’s show asked whether Bartiromo was having sex with Kevin McCarthy:

The next day, Justin Wells, Mr. Carlson’s top producer, called Ms. Grossberg into his office, she said, to ask whether Ms. Bartiromo was having a sexual relationship with the House Republican leader, Kevin McCarthy.

Claim 6 – Carlson’s staffers often made wisecracks about Jewish people:

Mr. Carlson’s staff joked about Jews and freely deployed a vulgar term for women, according to the complaint.

Claim 7 – Carlson’s staffers held a mock debate to discuss whether they’d rather have sex with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer or her 2022 Republican opponent Tudor Dixon:

Later that fall, it said, before an appearance on the show by Tudor Dixon, the Republican candidate for Michigan governor, Mr. Carlson’s staff held a mock debate about whether they would prefer to have sex with Ms. Dixon or her Democratic opponent, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a tweet, Nick Confessore, who was one of the reporters who worked on the story, added that Carlson’s staffers tried to determine which candidate is more “fuckable.” Elsewhere, he said, women were referred to as “cunts”:

EXCLUSIVE w/@katie_robertson:

Blown-up pictures of Pelosi in a bathing suit. Debates about which gubernatorial candidate was more “fuckable.” Calling women “cunts.”

In new lawsuits, a Tucker Carlson producer describes an atmosphere of rampant misogyny: https://t.co/rciH6Y9ZS9 — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) March 21, 2023

On Monday, Fox News filed a lawsuit against Grossberg to prevent her from filing claims that could reveal discussions she has had with the network’s lawyers.

“Ms. Grossberg has threatened to disclose Fox’s attorney-client privileged information and we filed a temporary restraining order to protect our rights,” Fox told Mediaite in a statement. The network added, “FOX News Media engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. We will vigorously defend these claims.”

