CNN’s Van Jones said that Sen. Bernie Sanders was the “comeback kid,” adding that he is trying to lead a revolution while Sen. Elizabeth Warren is trying to be president.

“Bernie is the comeback kid a little bit tonight. The last time he was weaker, he seemed like he was fading. He was strong tonight. He reminded you why you like Bernie and he was tough,” said Jones.

“Bernie Sanders re-established himself as trying to lead the revolution. When Elizabeth Warren is trying to lead the country. She is trying to be president of the United States,” Jones added.

“When you listen to Elizabeth Warren, she is doing the business of saying, hey, look, I am electable because I have courage, because I have character, I believe in what I’m talking about,” said Jones. He said that Warren can both unify the party and electrify voters.

Jones added in that he thought Mayor Pete Buttigieg had done very well that night but he still was “not yet connecting on the race questions.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

