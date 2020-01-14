comScore

CNN Roundly Slammed for Framing of Question About Sanders-Warren Spat: ‘Such Bullsh*t’

By Josh FeldmanJan 14th, 2020, 10:54 pm

The CNN report on Bernie Sanders allegedly telling Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win in 2020 came up, of course, during tonight’s CNN presidential debate.

But the network received criticism for how the questioning was handled, particularly the moment when Sanders denied ever saying it, followed by moderator Abby Phillip immediately asking Warren, “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” (You can watch the full exchange here.)

The framing of that question right after Sanders’ denial received criticism from the left and the right:

