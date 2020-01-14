CNN Roundly Slammed for Framing of Question About Sanders-Warren Spat: ‘Such Bullsh*t’

The CNN report on Bernie Sanders allegedly telling Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win in 2020 came up, of course, during tonight’s CNN presidential debate.

But the network received criticism for how the questioning was handled, particularly the moment when Sanders denied ever saying it, followed by moderator Abby Phillip immediately asking Warren, “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” (You can watch the full exchange here.)

The framing of that question right after Sanders’ denial received criticism from the left and the right:

HUH, that CNN is not asking Warren “did Sanders say that?” but instead “what did you think when Sanders said that?” (Immediately after Sanders repeatedly denied he said it.) — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) January 15, 2020

I can’t believe the way CNN framed this as fact. Such bullshit. It is disputed at best. This is why no one trusts the media. Congratulations. #DemDebate — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 15, 2020

Warren had a great moment on Q can women win? But how could CNN accept as fact that Sanders told Warren otherwise when he denied it three seconds earlier? — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) January 15, 2020

Holy shit. The CNN moderator just openly took Warren’s side, bailed her out, and saved her from having to back up her claims. One of the most biased moments I’ve ever seen in a debate. CNN is an absolute clown show. Amazing. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 15, 2020

I love me some @abbydphillip but she did not cover herself in glory when she completely ignored Bernie’s denial. — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) January 15, 2020

Seriously it is outrageous that CNN would take Warren’s accusation as a statement of fact. Media malpractice — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 15, 2020

Sanders is accused of saying something to Warren that there’s no recording of and that he emphatically denies. Why wasn’t Warren asked directly if he said it or not? — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 15, 2020

How did CNN just pretend that Bernie didn’t totally deny that he said a woman couldn’t win and pretend like it it was a fact just because Warren said so? It’s not like her entire persona isn’t built on lies… Is the fix against Bernie in again??? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 15, 2020

Is CNN serious? “Bernie did you say this thing.” “No.” Moderator: “Elizabeth Warren, when did Bernie said this to you, what did you think?” — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) January 15, 2020

Bernie is literally my least favorite candidate, but this debate question from CNN is ABSURD. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 15, 2020

CNN: did you say it?

Bernie: No

CNN: Warren, what did you think when Bernie said it. — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 15, 2020

CNN totally botched the Bernie ‘woman can’t win’ question by not asking straight out Elizabeth Warren had Bernie said it, where, when etc; and making the she said-he said distinction plain. They accepted his denial, then moved on to generalities everyone agrees on. #DemDebate — Tim Teeman (@TimTeeman) January 15, 2020

That question to Warren, which stated as an unqualified fact her side in an unsubstantiated he said/she said dispute with Sanders, was journalistic effing malpractice. — (Stephanie) Slade (@sladesr) January 15, 2020

It’s WILD that CNN didn’t ask Warren to positively state that Bernie told her “a woman can’t win,” seconds after he positively denied that it happened. Just “what did you think when he said that to you?” Absolute malpractice. — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 15, 2020

Incredible. The CNN moderator asked Warren as if it were de facto true that Bernie told her a woman couldn’t be president. I cannot believe a moderator did not ask her if it was true. She just said straight up what did you think when Bernie said that to you? I’m blown away. — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 15, 2020

Note: @ewarren was never directly asked if Bernie said what he denied saying. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) January 15, 2020

