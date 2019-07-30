Marianne Williamson got rapturous applause from the crowd when she brought up race issues numerous times during the Democratic debate.

Discussions on racial environmental injustice and reparations proved to be her time to shine.

When asked her response on the Flint water crisis, Williamson said Flint was “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“I assure you I lived in Gross Point [mostly white Detroit suburb], what happened in Flint would not have happened in Gross Point, this is part of the dark underbelly of American society, the racism, the bigotry, and the entire conversation that we’re having here tonight,” said Williamson to resounding applause. “If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country, then I’m afraid that the Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

She said that infrastructure neglect is bigger than Flint, and particularly with communities of color. “It’s particularly people who do not have the money to fight back, and if the Democrats don’t start saying it, why would those people feel they’re there for us, and if those people don’t feel it, they won’t vote for us and Donald Trump will win,” said Williamson to an even louder applause.

Don Lemon also noted that Williamson, unlike other candidates who have simply supported studying reparations, has already called for up to $500 billion allocated for reparations.

Williamson corrected Lemon, who had called it “financial assistance,” and said that reparations were rather payment of a debt that is owed, to yet another applause. “We need to recognize when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with. That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there was 250 years of slavery followed by another hundred years over domestic terrorism,” Williamson continued.

She then said she came to the number of $200-500 billion by converting slaves to acres and mules. “I’ll tell you what makes you qualified, if you did the math of 40 acres and a mule, given there was 4 to 5 million slaves at the end of the civil war, and they were probably 40 acres and a mule for a family of four, if you did the math today it would be trillions of dollars, and anything less than a hundred billion dollars is an insult and 200 to 500 billion is politically feasible.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com