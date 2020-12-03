Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be America’s first woman in that role, raising a new etiquette issue: How should her husband, Doug Emhoff, be officially addressed?

Harris and President-elect Joe Biden sat down with CNN’s Jake Tapper for their first joint interview since their victory, and we now know the answer.

All previous American vice presidents have been men, and their wives have been called Second Ladies, similar to how the presidents’ wives have been First Ladies.

During an hour-long interview, Tapper broached the subject as part of a larger discussion about how Biden and Harris viewed their working partnership.

“Is he the Second Gentleman?” asked Tapper about Emhoff. “Is he the Second Dude? What should we be calling him?”

Harris laughed, replying, “Well, I think that the term has evolved into the Second Gentleman.”

“The Second Gentleman,” Tapper confirmed as Harris nodded. “I like Second Dude, but I will defer.”

“I think some of his friends are inclined to say that,” Harris replied.

“But you’ll call him the Second Gentleman,” said Tapper.

“No, I’ll call him honey,” replied Harris with a smile.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]