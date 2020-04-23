President Donald Trump mixed it up The Washington Post’s White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker at Thursday’s daily coronavirus press conference — with the president billing the reporter as a “total faker,” after Rucker asked why Trump is passing off “rumors” as scientific fact.

“Mr. President, after the presentation we just saw about the heat and humidity, is it dangerous for you to make people think they will be safe by going outside in the heat, considering that so many are dying in Florida and considering the virus has had an outbreak in Singapore,” Rucker began.

Trump fired back, “Here we go.”

“The new headline is, Trump asked people to go outside that’s dangerous. Here we go.”

“Same old group, you ready?” Trump touted.

“I hope people enjoy the sun, and if it has an impact, that’s great,” the president stated. “I’m just hearing this, not really for the first time, I mean there’s been a rumor, a very nice rumor…but now we get it from one of the great laboratories of the world, I have to say, covers a lot more territory than just this.”

“I would like you to speak to the medical doctors to see if there’s any way that you can apply light and heat to cure. You know, if you could,” posing the question to Dr. Deborah Birx.

Following Birx’s response, Trump stated, “Maybe you can come maybe you can’t…I’m not a doctor. I am a person that has a good, you know what,” pointing to his brain.

Rucker then followed up with a second question regarding Trump touting rumors in the briefing room – which Trump responded to by calling the reporter a “total faker.”

“Respectfully, sir, you are the president, and people tune into these briefings, they want to get information and guidance and want to know what to do – they are not looking for rumors,” the reporter stated.

Trump fired back yet again, “I’m the president and you’re fake news. And you know what I’ll say to you, I’ll say very nicely, I know you well, I know you well, because I know the guy, I see what he writes, he’s a total faker.”

“Are you ready? Are you ready? Are you ready?” he continued.

“It’s just a suggestion from a brilliant lab by a very, very smart and perhaps brilliant man. He’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat and you see the numbers. So that’s that. That’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent,” Trump concluded.

