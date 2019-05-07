A woman was detained in Australia on Tuesday after an attempt to egg the prime minister while he’s on the campaign trail.

The incident happened when Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with delegates from the Country Women’s Association in Albury in order to drum up support ahead of the country’s general election. A protester threw an egg at the back of Morrison’s head during the gathering, but even though the egg connected, it bounced off without breaking all over the PM.

The egg-thrower was arrested amid the commotion, and Morrison assisted an elderly woman at the event who was knocked over in the fray. Morrison got on Twitter afterwards to condemn the protester’s “cowardly” actions and express further concern for the lady he helped to her feet

We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

