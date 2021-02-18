A camera crew for Telemundo tracked down Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at an airport in Mexico as he was heading back to Texas following his short trip to Cancun, successfully obtaining another explanation from the senator.

“Texas is going through horrific storms, and millions of Texans have lost power, have lost heat, and they’ve been hurt,” Cruz said to reporters. “Our family was among them. We had no heat and no power.”

The senator then doubled down on claims that he merely took the round trip because his daughters asked him for a surprise trip to Cancun amid a horrific storm that has left millions without power.

“Yesterday my daughters asked if they could take a trip with some friends, and Heidi and I agreed, so I flew down with them last night, dropped them off here and now I’m headed back to Texas and back to continue the work to try and get the power on. What’s happening in Texas is unacceptable,” he said.

Cruz’s verbal explanation very much parallels the written statement released earlier, during which he wrote, “With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends.”

“Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon,” he continued.“My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe.”

MSNBC’s Peter Alexander additionally reported that Cruz had booked his return ticket to Texas from Cancun at 6 a.m. on Thursday, adding that he was “initially booked to return on Saturday.”

NEW: Ted Cruz booked his return ticket from Cancun to Texas at 6 a.m. today, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Cruz was initially booked to return on Saturday. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) February 18, 2021

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]