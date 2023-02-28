WATCH: CNN Media Analyst Says Unnamed ‘C-Suite’ Fox News Exec Thinks They Will LOSE Dominion Suit

CNN Media Analyst Sara Fischer revealed that according to her source at Fox News, the network is expecting to lose the defamation suit brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems.

Fischer appeared on CNN This Morning following a second release of bombshell testimony that dropped Monday afternoon, this version featuring, among other things, Fox Corp Chair and CEO Rupert Murdoch admitting under oath that Fox News hosts promoted election lies.

Dominion is suing Fox News for $1.6 Billion in damages in a defamation suit against the network regarding deceptive coverage of the results of the 2020 general election, which then-President Donald Trump baselessly claimed was “stolen” or rigged. It was not, at least according to the US judicial system.

Co-host Kaitlan Collins noted how Fox News lawyers have been arguing what occurred on air did not amount to defamation because they say the host did not endorse the falsehoods before noting how Murdoch actually revealed in his deposition that they did actually endorse them. “So how does that work based on what they are arguing in court?” she asked.

“I think it’s just a weak defense, Kaitlan,” Fischer replied before revealing her own reporting.

“I have sources inside Fox in the C-Suite level; they tell you they think it is likely that they will lose this case, and that’s because of this discrepancy,” she reported. “They might say there was newsworthiness in covering what Donald Trump was saying, but there is a clear difference in newsworthiness versus peddling and having people peddling those lives on your show.”

Collins doubled back on Fischer’s report asking, “But Sara, you are hearing from sources; they think they are going to lose this?”

“I am hearing that,” Fisher added, “and Rupert Murdoch’s deposition, which was unsealed yesterday, kind of concedes that. And Fox’s layer….when you look at what Fox’s Chief Policy Officer,and legal officer, said yesterday, the plaintiff asked, and the lawyers asked, ‘do you think Fox had a responsibility to tell the truth here, and he said ‘yes.’ “

“I mean, you have your own executives admitting that there was a discrepancy between what the hosts were saying, what they knew and what was being aired, and what the responsibility was. I don’t see how any person in their right mind could look at this and say that this is going to be easy for Fox to win.”

Editor’s note: this post has been updated to correctly identify Fischer’s title as “analyst” and not “reporter.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com