WATCH: CNN’s Keilar Puts Arizona GOP Gov. Candidate On the Run in Pointed Grilling About Whether She Would’ve Overturned the 2020 Election

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson dodged when grilled by CNN anchor Brianna Keilar about whether she would have certified the 2020 election.

Robson’s Trump-endorsed opponent, Kari Lake, has said she would decertify the 2020 election in Arizona.

During Monday’s New Day, Keilar pressed Robson if she would do what Lake has pledged to do regarding the most recent presidential election in The Grand Canyon State. Robson avoided answering the question directly and said she’s focused on the next election.

Well, I’m a lawyer. I’m a trained lawyer. And I can’t sit here and tell you without having been presented all the evidence, but there has been investigation after investigation. And are there things that need to be fixed? Absolutely. We’ve got to — we have to require voter ID and increase penalties for ballot harvesting. But I’m looking forward. I’m looking at 2022 and doing everything I can to keep Arizona’s governor’s office in Republican hands. And that requires us to look forward and articulate a vision for the future of this state. And that’s what I’ve been focused on.

Keilar said that while “it’s important to look forward,” former President “Donald Trump [is] very likely running for president again” and therefore “this is an entirely pertinent question.”

“Would you have certified the election as governor?” Keilar asked.

Robson again deflected.

“Again, like I said, I wasn’t sitting there, as Gov. [Doug] Ducey was presented with all the evidence. I have to assume based on his looking of the evidence that he did what he believed was right,” replied Robson as Keilar interrupted her and said, “You’ve seen the evidence. You’ve seen the result of audits. You’ve seen. We’ve all seen the information coming out of Arizona.”

Robson said there are ongoing investigations surrounding the 2020 election and that she’s “looking forward.”

“I am not going to get stuck looking in the rearview mirror,” she said. “I am focused on looking forward and making sure we do everything we can to elect a Republican governor in Arizona, to nominate a Republican that can win in November. That is my focus.”

When asked again by Keilar if she would have certified the 2020 election, Robson said “the wrong president is in the White House.” Robson also said “the 2020 election at a minimum was not fair.”

We had the media suppressing news. And I don’t need to say anything other than Hunter Biden. We had big tech silencing conservative voices. We had judges across this country changing the rules in the days and the weeks and the months leading up to the election under the — because of Covid and the chaos that surrounded Covid. At a minimum, it wasn’t fair. We also had Mark Zuckerberg spending nearly half a billion dollars to increase voter turnout in heavily Democrat areas across this country, including in Arizona. All of those things together conspired to have 78 percent of the Republicans in Arizona thinking something was wrong with the election. I also am quite concerned about what President [Joe] Biden and the Democrats are going to do in upcoming elections. Now that he has signed an executive order directing every agency of the federal government to increase voter turnout and registration in the same types of precincts that Mark Zuckerberg spent a half a billion dollars. I’m focused on what they’re doing in the future.

Keilar ended the segment by asking Robson one last time if she accepts “the outcome of the 2020 election.”

“We have the wrong guy in the White House. And that’s all I’m going to say on that. That’s why I’m running for governor. Because I don’t like who’s in the White House. And Arizona needs to stay in Republican hands so that we can kick him out of the White House in 2024.”

Watch above, via CNN.

