WATCH: Dean Obeidallah Says Republicans Are ‘Celebrating Political Violence’ with AOC ‘Snuff Video,’ Rittenhouse Praise

SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah told MSNBC’s Jason Johnson that Republicans praising Kyle Rittenhouse is part of a pattern of “celebrating political violence.”

On Friday’s edition of The ReidOut, substitute host Johnson asked Obeidallah about the outpouring of GOP support for Rittenhouse including offers of internships.

Obeidallah tied the Rittenhouse phenomenon in with other recent events like the violent video meme that earned Paul Gosar censure this week, and called this “a scary time”:

Jason Johnson: Go out and kill people in the name of white supremacy and you can get an internship in my [congressional] office, unpaid of course. Dean, what the heck do we do about that?!

Dean Obeidallah: This is part of the culture we’re living in with the GOP. This GOP has mainstreamed white nationalism, now they’re mainstreaming and celebrating political violence. Look at, Jason, just days ago those same members of Congress work defending [GOP Rep] Paul Gosar who is one of the members of Congress show who put out a video this fantasy, snuff video where he is literally murdering AOC and over 200 Republicans voted to defend Paul Gosar. This is the party led by Donald Trump, a man who incited the January 6 terrorist attack, which a poll in July from CBS showed 55% of Trump supporters: they don’t view January 6 as an act of terrorism they viewed it as an act of “defending freedom.” I would submit they probably view with Kyle Rittenhouse did as an act defending freedom as well.

I’ll tell you as a lawyer that our criminal justice system is predicated on two things: punish and deter. You punish someone for wrongdoing to deter them and others. This [jury verdict] is the opposite. This emboldens. It tells people, “Hey, if there’s a Black Lives Matter movement protest in the next state, get your AR, drive over. If you fear anyone kill him go on the stand repeat with Kyle did, cry on cue and you walk.”

Everyone should be concerned there’s a gathering violent storm that the GOP is seeding and nurturing. It’s right in front of us red flags are going off this is a scary time.