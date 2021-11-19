Madison Cawthorn Offers Rittenhouse an Internship, Tells Followers ‘Be Armed, Be Dangerous, and Be Moral’

Congressman Madison Cawthorn celebrated Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty and posted a message offering him an internship.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty Friday on all charges, including first degree reckless homicide and first degree recklessly endangering safety.

Cawthorn cheered the decision on his personal dnd congressional Twitter accounts.

ACQUITTED ON ALL CHARGES — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 19, 2021

The North Carolina Republican posted a video on his Instagram Stories declaring, “Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourselves. Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral.”

The video included a caption reading, “Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me.”

On Wednesday, Congressman Matt Gaetz expressed an interest in hiring Rittenhouse as a congressional intern as well.

