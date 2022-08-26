WATCH: Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg Complain About Their Wives Disturbing Their Work From Home Work Flow

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg made his first appearance on Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast this week and discussed the future of the workplace through the eyes of his company, Meta.

Zuckerberg was the featured guest on the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience and their conversation touched on everything from online censorship to the pandemic and work from home culture.

“There’s definitely a big pushback now about people going to the office, rather than working from home, like people would rather just do their work from home,” Rogan began.

“They’re like with the internet connections as they are today and the ability to video conference, like why do I have to be physically in the building in order to get my work done?” he added.

Zuckerberg shared similar thoughts, saying, “I agree with that too. Um, you know, our company’s actually pretty forward-leaning on remote work. I mean, just especially some types of work, especially software engineering, you can do pretty well from a lot of different places. And if you’re an engineer, sometimes it’s actually better to not be in the office because then people aren’t bugging you. You kind of want like a block of like five hours where you can just work on a problem.”

The conversation took a turn toward Zuckerberg’s own work from home routine, which he says is sometimes interrupted by family, in particular his wife of ten years, Priscilla Chan.

“I don’t know, it’s like I have this thing where, you know, it’s — I’ll be like in zone kind of flow concentration working on something and you know, my wife will like ask me some, some like basic question and I’ll just be like, ‘Oh man, It’s like, I just like lost my flow,'” he described.

“From her perspective, it’s like, ‘Oh, not a big deal, it was quick question, just go back to what you’re doing.’ It’s like, nah, that’s not how it works, so I do think to some degree, having people be able to work remotely, is actually pretty useful for a lot of things. But I think we’ll need to find this mix. I think we’ll need to find the mix,” Zuckerberg added.

Rogan then chimed in with his own experience working at home alongside wife of 13 years, Jessica Ditzel.

“I physically run away from my wife when I have a joke idea,” Rogan said.

He continued, “If she’s talking and I have an idea, I will just run away. I just go, ‘I got an idea.’ I just have to, like, she gets it, so it’s okay. But yeah, if I’m in the middle of writing and she comes in and interrupts it’s over. Just gets shattered.”

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com