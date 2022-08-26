There was no happy ending for Alan Dershowitz’s appearance on The Hill TV’s Rising Friday morning, as he was grilled by host Ryan Grim over a massage received at the home of Jeffrey Epstein.

Dershowitz grew frustrated under questioning, insisting “LET ME FINISH” over and over again until he eventually explained that a massage booked at the home of the convicted child trafficker who “took his own life” in a Manhattan jail was totally normal because it was booked by his wife.

The law professor explained how the massage was conducted by a middle-aged woman named Olga, further arguing that getting a massage at a friends house was totally normal.

Kudos to host Ryan Grim for stroking his subject with probing questions until Dershowitz released fluid answers. Some critics may deride the Harvard Law professor as a total jerk-off, but others see his behavior as totally normal — everyone does it.

