As eastern Kentucky officials continue their efforts to save those caught in the state’s deadly floods, rescue workers posted dramatic footage of their efforts to airlift an elderly woman and her family out of their submerged home.

The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team posted footage of themselves on Facebook as they moved in on a house caught in the raging floodwaters. They announced that their crews broke a window to reach a family of 5 that was trapped in the attack, and they were moved up to the roof in order to be hoisted away by helicopter one at a time.

During the rescue, team members took video of the scene as the helicopter was about to pull an 83 year old woman to safety.

“On this particular evolution, an 83 year old female was hoisted to safety,” the team said on Facebook. “Although team members had moved to a safe distance during the hoist, you can still witness the power of the rotoator wash and it’s impact on the teams ability to maintain position.”

The rescue comes amid days of storms resulting in flash floods that left dozens dead and others more still unaccounted for. Governor Andy Beshear acknowledged the death toll may rise even as he pledged to do “everything we can” in response to the devastation.

Rescue officials are still trying to reach people in the affected disaster areas while the government works to aid the displaced. The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team saluted these efforts and the help they’ve received in and outside of the state, saying in their post that it is “Teams coming together to save lives. We would also like to thank the other countless agencies from across the state and beyond that came in to assist.”

