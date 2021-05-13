The View co-host Meghan McCain tried to derail a discussion of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection by complaining about herself and her friends who are enduring a days-long gasoline shortage.

On Thursday’s edition of the ABC chat show, co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines took turns roasting Republican legislators for their attempts to rewrite the history of the insurrection during Wednesday’s House hearing, but when McCain’s turn came up, she went in a different direction.

Host Whoopi Goldberg asked McCain if GOP voters will buy into the revisionist narrative, which prompted a lengthy change of subject from McCain.

“Well this happened four months ago, and we’ve been talking about it for four months, and I’ve made my perspective on this absolutely crystal clear, I think it’s horrific, I don’t believe the big lie, we’ve talked about Liz Cheney at length,” McCain said.

“But when Joy says friends of hers are frightened, friends of mine are frightened as well,” she continued. “I had to have a conversation with my executive producer yesterday about whether or not I’m going to be able to find gas in my car because the lines at gas stations near where I live are down the street, or there’s just no gas whatsoever.”

“I am privileged, I work at a company that’s going to figure out a way for me to get to work, what about the average American?” McCain asked, then claimed this was all a media strategy not to focus “on anything the Biden administration is doing right now that is leading this country into crisis.”

She then cited a “crisis at the border,” “sky high” inflation, the violence in Israel and Gaza, and the gas shortages that were brought on by the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.

“These are real problems. It’s like the 70s all over again. So I think there’s a strategy going on that the media doesn’t want to focus on anything bad happening in the Biden administration, and I implore everyone who works in this industry. Just because Trump was so bad doesn’t mean this is good,” McCain said.

She concluded by saying “There are real meat and potatoes issues impacting average Americans who are also frightened, and I think we should be focusing on that versus relating something that happened four months ago.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then offered a clear yet indirect rebuttal that included new footage of Officer Michael Fanone being attacked by insurrectionists, and concluded with Hostin pointedly declaring “That is an important story that we should never, ever, ever stop talking about or forget.”

Watch above via ABC.

