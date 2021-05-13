House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and suggested that the congresswoman could face an Ethics Committee for harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at the Capitol Building.

As Pelosi held her weekly press conference on Thursday, she was asked if she thinks lawmakers are “safe” on Capitol Hill after Greene verbally assaulted Ocasio-Cortez after a House chamber meeting. The confrontation prompted Ocasio-Cortez’s office to ask the Sergeant at Arms for more security around Congress.

Pelosi answered by taking issue with Greene’s “abuse,” calling it “so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honor to the House.”

“It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder is this a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Pelosi said. While she denied having the influence to refer the incident to the committee, Pelosi reaffirmed “this is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States, and is a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection.”

Pelosi also used the press conference to admonish GOP lawmakers who’ve tried to minimize the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. She returned to Greene however by suggesting that her conduct “could rise to the level of an ethics complaint.”

Watch above.

