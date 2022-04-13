New York Governor Kathy Hochul was live on camera when she learned that Frank James, the suspected shooter from the attack on a Brooklyn subway station, was taken into custody.

According to the governor’s schedule, Hochul was at Queens College on Wednesday to deliver a speech for an anti-hate crime rally. As Hochul was speaking, an aide came up to her podium with a document, and the governor announced the “breaking news” to an applauding audience.

“We are so deeply grateful to the law enforcement members that I saw yesterday afternoon and then after I took a subway ride, because I wanted to show we are not afraid to take our subway,” Hochul said. “I want to thank the first responders, NYPD, FDNY, the MTA workers who were so brave and so courageous, and also the medical teams at the local hospitals for doing what they did. They literally saved peoples’ lives.”

Hochul went on by saying “this is a beautiful day for New York,” and a chance for the state to begin healing.

