BREAKING: Cops Arrest Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James

Police have arrested Frank James, the suspect in the shooting on a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday that left at least 23 people injured.

The 62-year-old, who held addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin, was arrested around St. Marks Place and First Ave. in the East Village on Wednesday. Video from bystanders caught his arrest.

James was taken to the 9th Precinct, according to a photo Joe Marino of the New York Post.

Police took James into custody without incident, James is seen here entering the 9th precinct. photo: source. https://t.co/rrsQYvIEM8 pic.twitter.com/tf9usM4n8L — Joe Marino (@joemarino_) April 13, 2022

“My fellow New Yorkers: we got him. We got him,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday announcing the arrest.

After receiving a tip, police found and arrested James at 1:42 p.m. on Wednesday, NYPD commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said at the press conference.

He was arrested “without incident,” she said, and will be charged in the shooting.

At least 23 people were injured when a gunman opened fire on a northbound N train as it pulled into the 36th Street Station in the Sunset Park neighborhood after 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said the gunman put on a gas mask, let off a smoke canister, and proceeded to let off 33 rounds, shooting at least 10 people.

He then fled the train, and was at large as police engaged in a manhunt, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

None of the injuries sustained in the shooting were life-threatening.

NBC News justice correspondent Pete Williams broke the news on air:

Police on Tuesday afternoon found a U-Haul van with Arizona license plates believed to be connected to the gunman, but the van was empty.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

