Minnesota protesters called out CNN’s Miguel Marquez as he spoke during a moment of silence for a live shot on The Lead With Jake Tapper. In the final seconds of the clip airing, someone raised their hand in front of the camera to block it from broadcasting the crowd.

During a 5-minute moment of silence for George Floyd, this CNN reporter showed incredible disrespect by continuing to speak on the air. The crowd had to intervene & tell him to stop speaking. He later apologized to the crowd and said they “got it” & it “looked amazing”. pic.twitter.com/mXkcftg6Cg — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 2, 2020

Andrew Kimmel, who’s covering the protests in Minnesota, wrote that Marquez later apologized to the crowd of hundreds for doing the shot, but said the shot “looked amazing.”

“We were here last night and there are about 200 or 300 protesters,” Marquez said to start his stand-up. “I’ve got to tell you, we’re in five minutes of silence right now.”

The camera started to move away from Marquez a few seconds in as it panned to show the crowd of seated protesters. But as the shot continued, protesters started to yell at Marquez and his crew for speaking for his live report during the silence.

“Thousands and thousands of people have showed up. The president thought his photo op yesterday was going to have an effect, this is the result,” Marquez continued before a hand shot up.

After running a report on the protests and riots, CNN cut back to Tapper saying, “Miguel Marquez brought us that piece. But right now where he is in St. Paul, they’re having a moment of silence, so we’re going to respect that.”

