Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) locked horns with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of the United States border while he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

Mayorkas answered questions from the Senate committee regarding President Joe Biden’s handling of migrants crossing the border, many of which focused on what the administration plans to do with migrants once they are apprehended.

Cruz began by asking Mayorkas how many children have crossed the border illegally in 2021 so far — Mayorkas claiming that “approximately 125,000 unaccompanied children have been transferred to the shelter and care of health and human services.”

Mayorkas was unable to answer how many migrants have died while crossing the border illegally, nor was he able to recount how many children were able to get away from border patrol officers.

“How about this, how many children have been in the Biden cages in calendar year 2021?” Cruz then asked Mayorkas.

Mayorkas immediately took issue with the term “Biden cages,” pushing back on the question.

“Fine, you can disagree with it. How many children have been to the Biden cages? I have been to the Biden cage, I have seen the Biden cages,” Cruz shot back. “How many children have you detained at the Donna tent facility in the cages you built to hold kids? How many children have been in those cases?”

The two continued to clash over Cruz’s use of the word “cages,” eventually prompting Cruz to pull out a photo he took of the “Biden cages,” which showed children sleeping on the floor.

“That is precisely why I stated in March of this year that a border patrol station is no place for a child,” Mayorkas replied.

Cruz then asked if either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris have been to the facilities, Mayorkas confirming that neither have visited those specific centers.

“These facilities, has any Democratic member of this committee given a damn enough to see the children being locked up by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because of their failed immigration policies?” Cruz exclaimed.

The senator then moved on, asking how many children had been sexually assaulted or trafficked into the country this year, prompting Mayorkas to confess he has no ability to determine that.

Cruz asked how many released migrants had rested positive for Covid-19, how many had criminal convictions in Mexico, and how many were murderers, rapists, and child molesters.

Mayorkas was unable to give exact numbers, adding, “I’m not aware of any child molesters who we have released into the United States.”

Senior customs and border patrol agent have told me that you’re agency is slow walking and refusing to comply with the order from the federal court to return to the remain in Mexico policy,” Cruz added. “What would you say to the judge if the judge was asking why you should not be held in contempt and incarcerated for defying a federal court order?”

“It is because we are implementing the court’s order in good faith. We are working with Mexico. It requires a bilateral relationship and an agreement,” Mayorkas said, adding, “I should also indicate to you, Senator, that Immigration and Customs Enforcement — ICE– under the sex offenders operation, known as SOAR, apprehended 495 individuals between June 4th and September 1st.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

