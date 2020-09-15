WATCH Weather Channel’s Terrifying Package on Potential Hurricane Sally Surge: ‘This is Not Survivable!’

As if Gulf Coast residents needed another thing to stress them out, they now need to freak out about a new Hurricane named Sally that is slowly approaching. And as has been the case, The Weather Channel is taking the responsible approach in informing viewers about its dangers and maybe freaking them out just the same, calling the storm surge potentially “not survivable.”

The current storm system is moving at a snail’s pace and is currently estimated to make landfall near the Florida-Alabama border later Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday morning at a category 2 level of wind speeds. But it’s not the rain or windfall that presents the most danger to residents, it’s the storm surge that could rise to nine-foot levels in coastal areas affected by the storm.

As you can see in the video above, The Weather Channel continues to rely on remarkable computer-generated graphics to inform residents of just how dangerous this storm can be. If their goal is to scare the bejeezus out of Gulf Coast viewers, then that is likely accomplished as well.

Savvy media viewers may recall that Hurricane Laura’s storm surge in August was also labeled as “unsurvivable.” While Lake Charles, Louisiana, was battered by flooding, there were 14 deaths as a result. Let’s hope that Sally is less unforgiving than Laura in this instance.

Watch the terrifying package above via The Weather Channel.

