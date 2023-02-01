‘We Need to Get Our Numbers Up’: Boebert Complains Americans Own a Mere 46% of All Guns in the World

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) lamented the fact that Americans, who comprise just 4% of the global population, own 46% of the one billion civilian-owned firearms in the world.

During a floor speech on Wednesday, Boebert railed against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after the agency said it will require gun owners to register weapons with pistol braces.

A pistol brace is an accessory attached to a firearm that allows the shooter to fire more accurately and one-handed.

“Alcohol, tobacco, and firearms,” she said. “In western Colorado, we call that a fun weekend. But D.C. bureaucrats have used this agency to infringe on the rights of the American people.”

Boebert claimed the bureau has made the country “more dangerous” thanks to its infamous Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal. Between 2009 and 2011, the ATF allowed illegal gun sales in an effort to track members of Mexican drug cartels. Two of the guns were linked to the murder of a Border Patrol agent.

“Gun-free zones are the most dangerous places in our country,” Boebert added. “The Second Amendment is absolute and it’s here to stay. A recent report states that Americans own 46% of the world’s guns. I think we need to get our numbers up, boys and girls.”

Boebert appeared to be referencing a 2017 survey showing global firearm ownership rates among civilians. It found there “were 120 guns for every 100 U.S. residents.”

“The biggest force pushing up gun ownership around the world is civilian ownership in the United States,” the survey’s author stated. “Ordinary American people buy approximately 14 million new and imported guns every year.”

Boebert owned a restaurant called Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado until it closed last year.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

