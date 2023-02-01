Matt Gaetz Derails Judiciary Committee With Heated Pledge of Allegiance Debate: ‘Come On. This Can’t be Real’

Hardline GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) derailed the House Judiciary Committee’s meeting on Wednesday by proposing an amendment to the committee’s rules, which would require each meeting open with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the panel’s ranking member, opposed the amendment on the grounds that the House already opens with the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I would oppose it simply on the grounds that, as members know, we pledge allegiance every day on the floor and I don’t know why we should pledge allegiance twice in the same day to show how patriotic we are,” Nadler said.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) then accused Nadler of not attending the pledge on the House floor.

“I’ve not seen Mr. Nadler on the floor when the pledge is done, and most members are not present there. So it’s not accurate to say we do the pledge every day or participate in the pledge every day,” Johnson said. “It may be offered but you’re not there for it.”

Nadler defended himself, saying he regularly has said the pledge at the beginning of the day and plans to do so in the future.

While the debate began tame enough, the members of Congress quickly began to attack one another with more vigor after Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) proposed adding language to Gaetz’s amendment barring insurrectionists from leading the pledge.

I just introduced an amendment in the House Judiciary Committee to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting. This is common sense. Why does patriotism make Democrats so heated? pic.twitter.com/Jl8E67vQdp — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 1, 2023

“If we adopt this amendment, then we will be truthful in representing that stating this pledge is an affirmation of your defense of democracy and the Constitution,” Cicilline said. “It’s hard to take that claim seriously, if in fact, an individual who in any way supported an insurrection against the government of the United States is allowed to lead the pledge.”

The barb from Cicilline at Gaetz and other House GOP members who openly supported the overturning of the 2020 presidential election drew a quick rebuke. Gaetz accused Democrats of also stoking election denial, parroting a regular talking point on the right.

As the debate dragged on, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) became exasperated with his colleagues and said, “Come on. This can’t be real. I can’t believe we’re having this debate.” Van Drew later tweeted about his frustration.

Would you believe me if I said the first half hour of our @JudiciaryGOP hearing has been wasted because Democrats oppose saying the pledge of allegiance? — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) February 1, 2023

After half an hour or so, the debate eventually ended with Gaetz’s resolution being adopted. The committee then took a short recess and reconvened for its scheduled business: “Biden’s Border Crisis – Part One” to “examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives.”

