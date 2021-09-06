‘We Will Be Going Back’: Lindsey Graham Tells Stunned Reporter US Will Re-Invade Afghanistan

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a fierce critic of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, insisted the U.S. will eventually send troops back to the country to deal with the threat of terror.

In an interview with the BBC, Graham praised former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. Trump himself pushed to withdraw from the country, but set the deadline for May 1, after President Joe Biden had taken office.

“Whether you like Trump or not, whether you believe it’s Trump’s fault or Biden’s fault, here’s where we’re at as a world: The Taliban are not reformed, they’re not new,” Graham said. “They have a view of the world out of sync with modern times. They’re going to impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”

“But most importantly, they’re going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mid East writ large and attack us because of our way of life,” he continued. “We will be going back into Afghanistan as we went back into Iraq and Syria.”

“Hang on,” BBC host Stephen Sackur interjected. “You seriously think the United States will once again, in the foreseeable future, put troops back into Afghanistan?”

“We’ll have to. We’ll have to. Because the threat will be so large,” Graham said. “It will be a cauldron for radical Islamic behavior.”

Watch above, via the BBC.

