The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday slammed pro-life advocates one day after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about a Mississippi law – a case that could lead to the overturning of the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade.

The show played several audio clips from the oral arguments in the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the constitution and its reading are just political acts?” asked Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“Viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice but if it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?” asked Chief Justice John Roberts.

“So, it seems to me, seen in that light, both Roe and Casey emphasized the burdens of parenting. Why don’t the safe haven laws take care of that problem? It seems to me that it focuses the burden much more narrowly,” asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“The fetus has an interest in having a life and that doesn’t change, does it from the point before viability to the point after viability?” asked Justice Samuel Alito.

Following the soundbites, Goldberg did not hold back.

“Do any of you men have any eggs or the possibility of carrying a fetus?” she said. “How dare you talk about what a fetus wants! You have no idea.”

“Now I’m fine if you disagree with abortion, I have no problem with that,” continued Goldberg. “My problem comes when you tell me what I need to do with my doctor and my family. How dare you! How dare you!”

Watch above, via ABC.

