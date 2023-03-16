Tucker Carlson slammed Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen for not foreseeing the onset of the Great Recession in 2008 by showing a clip of her speaking nine years after the fact.

The Fox News host corrected his mistake after the clip aired.

“So you may have noticed there’s something very serious going on with banks in this country,” Carlson said, alluding to the recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and the precarious position other financial institutions are currently in. “Not just in this country, but certainly here as well.”

He pointed to Yellen’s tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve during a time when the central bank was engaged in quantitative easing by expanding its balance sheet while keeping interest rates low to spur economic activity.

The Fed has now changed course under Jerome Powell by hiking rates to “cool the economy off” after years of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Carlson pointed to remarks Yellen made about inflation during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Thursday and accused her of “lying” about its effects.

“This is not the first time she’s been wrong, by the way,” Carlson said. “Here she was in 2007, one year before the Great Recession.”

He aired a clip of Yellen that was labeled “2017.”

“Would I say there will never ever be another financial crisis?” Yellen began. “That would be going too far, but I do think we’re much safer and I hope that it will not be our lifetimes and I don’t believe it will be.”

Carlson corrected the mistake and tried to salvage his point.

“Our mistake,” he said. “That was 2017. Clearly, she didn’t see this crisis coming.”

Watch above via Fox News.

