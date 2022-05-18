‘You and Your Family Should Be Sent to Russia to Be Killed’: Nina Jankowicz Says She Received Death Threats Over Role on Disinformation Panel

Nina Jankowicz said she received death threats during her three-week tenure as czar of the short-lived Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security.

The controversial panel sought to “coordinate countering misinformation related to homeland security.” The Washington Post reported the board was abruptly “paused” Wednesday:

Now, just three weeks after its announcement, the Disinformation Governance Board is being “paused,” according to multiple employees at DHS, capping a back-and-forth week of decisions that changed during the course of reporting of this story. On Monday, DHS decided to shut down the board, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. By Tuesday morning, Jankowicz had drafted a resignation letter in response to the board’s dissolution.

Jankowicz was branded “disinformation Mary Poppins” over her TikTok videos about disinformation. She stepped down from the role on Wednesday.

In addition to being lampooned for her social media presence, Jankowicz was portrayed by conservatives as a liberal tattletale who sought to police social media content.

She joined MSNBC’s All In Wednesday, where she told host Chris Hayes the job was stressful. She also explained the difference between disinformation and misinformation.

“Disinformation is false or misleading information, spread with malign intent, that’s when you have those bad actors, our foreign adversaries like China, Iran, maybe Russia,” she said. “Misinformation is also harmful, but it’s when Aunt Sally or Uncle John are spreading those rumors or conspiracy theories at the dinner table.”

She later said she and her family received death threats, almost daily. Jankowicz said,

To say that I am just a partisan actor was wildly out of context, and then beyond that, it wasn’t just these mischaracterizations of my work, but it was death threats against my family. Over the last three weeks I have had maybe one or two days I didn’t report a violent threat, something like like we’re coming for you and your family, you and your family should be sent to Russia to be killed.

Jankowicz said she was also encouraged to commit suicide and she has forwarded complaints about the messages to the appropriate authorities at DHS.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

