Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy noted an irony in the reasons White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gave for the “pausing” of the Disinformation Governance Board.

During the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre explained that the disinformation board — derisively referred to as “Ministry of Truth” by many on the right — has been paused and is under review.

“The board will not convene during that period but the department’s work across several administrations to address disinformation that threatens the security for our country is critical and will continue,” she said. “So that work is going to continue.”

“So if it’s pausing because you think the board was mischaracterized, then the disinformation board is being shut down because of disinformation?” Doocy said. “Is that what’s happening here?”

The disinformation board shutting down over disinformation is pretty notable.

“Look, I mean the board was put forth for a purpose, right,” Jean-Pierre replied, not really addressing that point. “To make sure that we really did address what was happening across the country when it came to disinformation.”

She said that the board, which has come under fire from both sides of the political aisle since being announced in April, has been mischaracterized by “outside forces.”

The Washington Post first reported on Wednesday that the disinformation board was paused and that its head, Nina Jankowicz, has resigned.

In a statement, reported by CNN, she said:

After six years dedicated to the study of disinformation and best practices in responding to it, I joined the Department of Homeland Security to be the executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board with the intention of supporting the Department’s important work addressing disinformation that affects the homeland. With the Board’s work paused and its future uncertain … I have decided to leave DHS to return to my work in the public sphere. It is deeply disappointing that mischaracterizations of the Board became a distraction from the Department’s vital work, and indeed, along with recent events globally and nationally, embodies why it is necessary. I maintain my commitment to building awareness of disinformation’s threats and trust the Department will do the same.

Watch above, via Fox News.

