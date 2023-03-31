‘You’re Fundraising On It’: Andrea Mitchell Asks Adam Schiff If Trump Indictment Has ‘Become Too Political’

MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell included her guest Rep. Adam Schiff on the list of people fundraising off of the Donald Trump indictment as she asked him about whether it has “become too political” on Friday.

Mitchell spoke with the California Democrat about the Trump indictment on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, and at the end of the conversation trudged into the question about politicization and fundraising.

Mitchell asked whether the indictment has become “too political” and noted that Trump has been fundraising off the situation.

“Donald Trump is raising, you know, a fortune. More than a million dollars, a million and a half or more, just on the threat of the indictment,” she said.

“Large number of politicians, you know, are doing that,” she added.

“You’re fundraising on it,” she finally tacked on at the end, somewhat sheepishly.

Schiff euphemistically described his decision to raise campaign money on the topic — an image of which appeared on screen briefly while he spoke — by saying he and others are of course going to “speak out.”

He also grandiosely called it a “continuing and important part of the work I’ve been doing to defend our democracy.”

Mitchell did not follow up.

MITCHELL: Is this, criminal allegation, this indictment, already become too political? Donald Trump is raising, you know, a fortune. More than s million dollars, a million and a half or more just on the threat of the indictment. Large number of politicians, you know, are doing that. You’re fundraising on it. SCHIFF: Look, I think that this is going to be certainly a political issue in terms of defending the rule of law. On the one side in terms of, I think, subverting the rule of law on the other. But the most important point for me is that this is a affirmation of the fact that no one should be above the law, and that we are all held to account. But this is someone who has escaped accountability now for years and years. And yes, so I’m going to speak out on it. Other people are going to speak out on it. I’m going to be pushing back against what Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan are trying to do in the House by running interference and trying to stop or somehow impede or discredit this investigation. That’s a continuing and important part of the work I’ve been doing to defend our democracy.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

