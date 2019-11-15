During the second day of impeachment hearings, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified about a smear campaign against her by people around President Donald Trump, most notably Rudy Giuliani.

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R- OH) asked Yovanovitch about the right of the president, referencing in this case Barack Obama, to dictate foreign policy.

“We have one President, Obama, who denied lethal laid altogether in spite of ambassadors and other boots on the ground recommending — making that recommendation, such as you did. We have another president, Trump, who vetted those that were going to receive the aid and provided it consistent with your inter-agency recommendation and that of your colleagues,” he said.

After posing a question about the Javelins, he concluded by saying, “I just wanted to make that point, that the president has the right to have their own foreign policies and to make their own decisions.”

Yovanovitch made a point of adding, “While I obviously don’t dispute that the president has the right to withdraw an ambassador at any time, for any reason, but what what I do wonder is why it was necessary to smear my reputation.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN 2.

