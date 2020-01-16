Authorities in Ukraine have announced that they are opening an investigation into whether former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was illegally spied upon.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgan reported on a statement from Ukraine’s Interior Ministry that says they’re opening a criminal investigation into the possible surveillance that was taken on Yovanovitch. Citing materials that were publicly released by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the ministry’s statement said “Ukraine’s position is not to interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States of America. However, the published references cited by the media contain a possible violation of the law of Ukraine and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations which protects the rights of a diplomat on the territory of a foreign country.”

“Clearly the Ukrainians see themselves as having a responsibility for the safety of Ambassador Yovanovich, and they said after the announcement of these files and the national police of Ukraine basing on the fact of the publication of the files has initiated criminal proceedings of the criminal code of Ukraine,” Pleitgan said. “The Ukrainians going on to say they’re now going to investigate all this and see whether those text messages that have been made public were just bravado or whether there was a private, illegal surveillance campaign going on, on the territory of Ukraine.”

The announcement comes after new evidence emerged regarding Lev Parnas’ role in Donald Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine into investigating the president’s enemies. The documents include text messages between Parnas and Robert Hyde, a Republican congressional candidate and Trump donor who made some disturbing comments that seemed to suggest he was tracking Yovanovitch’s movements.

Watch above, via CNN

