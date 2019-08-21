The who is still very much up in the air, but ABC News has announced the where and the when — among other details of the third Democratic debate event of the 2020 campaign.

On Wednesday, the network revealed the date (or dates — we’ll get to that shortly) and location for the debate. The event will take place on Sept. 12 and possibly Sept. 13 on the campus of Texas Southern University — a historically black university. Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight‘s David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos will serve as the moderators.

Now, the who? Still an open question. ABC confirmed that, thus far, 10 candidates have qualified for the debate under rules set by the Democratic National Committee: Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, ex-HUD Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (TX), Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

If the field holds at 10, the debate will be limited to one night — Sept. 12. However, if at least one more candidate qualifies, the field will be split in half — with one group debating on Sept. 12, and the second debating on Sept. 13. Several candidates are on the verge of breaking through. Billionaire Tom Steyer and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI). claim they have gained the financial support of the DNC-required 130,000 unique donors. They must receive at least two percent of the vote in four qualifying polls in order to make the field. Steyer reportedly has three polls, while Gabbard has two.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com