Goldman Sachs CEO to Perform at Lollapalooza Music Festival

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon is set to perform at Chicago’s Lollapalooza this year.

Solomon, who also goes by stage name DJ D-SOL, will perform at the July 2022 festival, joining a roster headlined by Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Kygo.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Solomon, who started DJing in 2015 and founded label Payback Records in 2018 — the same year Goldman named him CEO — shared news of the gig on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Solomon Music (@davidsolomonmusic)

“Excited to play [Lollapolooza] for the first time this summer,” he wrote. “Proceeds benefit various non-profits in partnership with [Payback Records].”

According to CNN, Solomon donates all profits he earns from DJing to charity. A spokesperson told the outlet that while some executives play golf for fun, Solomon DJs.

While this is Solomon’s first time performing at the Chicago festival, he has headlined a number of events, including an Amazon event in 2019 and a Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party earlier this year.

Solomon also opened for The Chainsmokers during a Hamptons charity event in July 2020, which sparked a huge backlash and an investigation by the New York State Department of Health into potential social distancing violations.

“In that regard I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the ‘drive-in’ concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance,” Dr. Howard Zucker, commissioner of the state Health Department, said of the concert in a statement to Mediaite.

Solomon faced another controversy when recently addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, telling TIME that ostracizing Russia is not the job of those in the financial industry.

Solomon later clarified his comments while Goldman Sachs claimed the CEO was taken out of context.

“As the first major financial institution to announce the wind down of our operations in Russia, we firmly believe it is our responsibility at Goldman Sachs to lead the way in supporting the U.S. and International community’s efforts to punish Putin and his regime for the invasion of Ukraine,” Solomon said in a statement.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com