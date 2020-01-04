Seldom are the New England Patriots in action during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. But thanks to a lapse in the final week of the regular season, the Pats coughed up what appeared to be a certain bye and are now forced to take the field in the Wild Card round. The defending Super Bowl champions will play host to the Tennessee Titans in a 3 vs. 6 seed matchup Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats went down to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday — that rare team which has vexed them over the course of the last two decades. So instead of a No. 2 seed and a first round bye, the road to the Super Bowl becomes considerably tougher for the Patriots — who now have to play an additional game, and possibly two road games en route to Super Bowl LIV. It’s a setback, clearly. But little seems to faze Tom Brady and company, and this squad still seems to have a serious chance to go all the way.

Tennessee earned its spot thanks to a strong late season run led by Dolphins castoff Ryan Tannehill. The Texas A&M product has found new life in Tennessee, and he’s helping his team put up points in bunches. Beating the Pats on the road will be a tall task, but considering the way the Titans have played of late, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibility.

Kickoff is shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo have the call. The game can be streamed via CBS All Access, which is a pay subscription service. However, users can sign up for a one-week free trial via this link.

