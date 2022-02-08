Joe Rogan said he feels “relief” after issuing an apology over a video that emerged showing his use of the N-word multiple times on past episodes of his podcast.

Comedian Akaash Singh appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience Tuesday, and asked its host how he’s been holding up amid a controversy over his presence on Spotify.

“If you stay offline it’s just real life,” Rogan told his guest. “You just have to stay offline.”

“In lot of ways, all this is a relief,” Rogan explained. “That video had always been out there. This is a political hit job. And so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushing it all together.”

Rogan added that he thinks it’s “good” the video is out there so he can finally acknowledge it: “It makes me address some shit that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

Singh then praised Rogan for apologizing over his past comments.

“You should apologize if you regret something,” Rogan said. “Like if you regret something I don’t think there’s anything wrong with apologizing. But I do think you have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense.”

