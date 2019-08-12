Ken Cuccinelli serves as acting Director of the Citizenship and Immigration Services office for the Trump Administration and as such, he led a White House briefing on Monday morning.

The topic at hand? The Trump administration’s new immigration regulation that aims to significantly limit the number of immigrants who seek to legally stay in the United States via green card application. Or put more specifically as CNN reports:

The rule means many green card and visa applicants could be turned down if they have low incomes or little education, and have used benefits such as most forms of Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers, because they’d be deemed more likely to need government assistance in the future. It will encourage “self-reliance and self-sufficiency for those seeking to come to or stay in the United States,” said acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli, appearing in the White House briefing room. In doing so, though, it’ll likely make it harder for low-income immigrants to come to the US.

The new immigration regulation flies in the face of previous immigration rhetoric put forth by President Donald Trump, who had repeatedly avowed support for those foreign-born individuals who followed the legal process for staying in the United States.

Cuccinelli faced a critical press Monday morning, evidenced by the sequence featured above. CBS Radio’s Steven Portnoy asked asked: “As long as the public charge has been in effect since the late 1800s, there’s also been, almost as long, the words at the base of the Statue of Liberty that read ‘Give us your tired, your poor…’ You’re implementing a public charge rule for the first time. Is that sentiment, give us ‘your tired, your poor,’ still operative in the United States, or … should the plaque come down from the Statue of Liberty?'”

An unflappable Cuccinelli took the tough question in stride before announcing that he was not in favor of removing anything from the national monument saying “I’m certainly not prepared to take anything down off the Statue of Liberty.””

Watch above via ABC News.

