WATCH LIVE: New Years Eve Times Square Ball Drop and Performances Online

One of the world’s biggest parties is already well underway, and you can watch it live. Right here, right now.

Thousands upon thousands of revelers are gathered together in Times Square say goodbye (and perhaps good riddance) to 2019, and welcome in 2020.

The evening’s festivities include performances from Post Malone, X Ambassadors, the Jonas Brothers, Snoop Dogg, and more.

The highlight, of course, will be the dropping of the ball as the clock strikes midnight. The theme for this year’s ceremony is Climate Change, and the special guests on stage who will push the big, crystal button are science teachers Jared Fox and Aida Rosenbaum, along with a few of their students.

Coverage from New York begins at 6:00 p.m. ET and runs until shortly after the ball drop at midnight. Watch above, via the official Times Square website.

Below is a video from event organizers with more on the theme and the special guests.

—

